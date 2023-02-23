5 African players with 20 or more goals in the Champions League

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Some of the greatest footballers in Champions league history have been of African descent. Many of these iconic players from Africa have scored a lot of goals in the continental showpiece. Focusing on footballers from Africa, the continent has produced some of the finest players ever. Players from Africa fight immense odds to reach the top and playing in the competition is a moment of pride for the whole continent.

Without much ado, check out five African football players with 20 or more goals in the Champions league;

5- Riyad Mahrez (20)

The Algerian scored his twentieth Champions league goal as Manchester City played out a 1-1 with RB Leipzig in the first leg of their round of 16 tie on Wednesday night.

4- Sadio Mané (27)

Sadio Mane rose to the top of world football when he moved to Liverpool in the summer of 2016 and began playing in the Champions league before joining Bayern Munich last year. To his credit, he has bagged 27 goals in the competition and won the tournament in 2019.

3- Samuel Eto’o (30)

Unarguably the most decorated African player of all time, former Cameroon striker Samuel Eto’o won three Champions league titles, the most by any African player. He scored 30 goals in the competition across different top European clubs.

2- Mohammed Salah (44)

The Egyptian took his Champions league goal tally to 44 strikes when he benefited from Thibaut Courtois goalkeeping howler on Tuesday night. Salah struck in the 14th minute to become joint African topscorer in the Champions league.

1– Didier Drogba (44)

Before Salah reach 44 Champions league goals, former Ivorian striker Didier Drogba already attained that feat. Many of his goals came during his time at Chelsea where he won the competition in 2012.

