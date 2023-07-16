4 World-Class Players That Could Leave The Premier League Amid Interests From Other Clubs

Al-Ahli are reportedly preparing a £30million bid for the Algerian Treble winner, Riyad Mahrez. However, he has two years remaining on his desk at Emirates Stadium but the Saudi Arabian side are interested in signing him this summer.

Several World-Class players have already joined Saudi clubs including the likes of N’golo Kante, Karim Benzema, Ruben Neves, Edouard Mendy, Kalidou Koulibaly and Roberto Firmino. Riyad Mahrez is reportedly open to the ideal of finishing his career in Saudi but the Algerian forward is yet to make a decision on his future having just won the treble with Manchester City.

Riyad Mahrez struggled with game time at City last season and was an unused substitute in the finals of Champions League and FA Cup. Al Ahli have already secured the signing of Mendy and Firmino, Riyad Mahrez could become the latest addition to their squad.

Thiago Alcantara has also been linked out of Liverpool this summer. The former Barcelona player has been linked with a move back to the club amid the uncertainty surrounding his future at Anfield.

Liverpool have reportedly received a £40m offer from Al-Ittihad for Fabinho while his teammate Jordan Henderson has been linked with a move to Steven Gerrard’s side Al-Ettifaq.

