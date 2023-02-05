4 Transfer Records Fee That Enzo Fernandez Currently Holds After Chelsea Signed Him

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Chelsea New Boy Enzo Fernandez delivered a fair performance on his Premier league debut for the West London club against Fulham on Friday but, the Argentina National will be expected to do more because of his price tag.

After Chelsea paid £106million to sign the Argentina Midfielder from Benfica, the fee breaks a lot of transfer fee records in Football history.

1. Most expensive Player in Argentina History

Enzo Fernandez has a record that Lionel Messi has never held in his football career as the former Benfica Star is now the most expensive Argentina Player in history.

2. Most Expensive Chelsea Player

Enzo Fernandez’s £106million has surpassed Chelsea’s previous record fee. Romelu Lukaku became Chelsea’s most expensive Player in 2021 after the Blues signed him from Inter Milan for a fee of £97.5million but, Enzo Fernandez has surpassed that fee.

3. Most expensive Premier League Player

The 22-year-old is also the most expensive Player in Premier league history as his £106million surpasses the £100million that Manchester City paid to Aston Villa to sign Jack Grealish 18 months ago.

4. Benfica’s second most expensive transfer

Benfica is the only club in Europe that has made over £100million in the transfer of 2 different Players. The first Player was Joao Felix who switched from the Portuguese Club to Atletico Madrid for a fee of £113million while Benfica also made over £100million on the transfer of Enzo Fernandez to Chelsea.

AminullahiMuritala (

)