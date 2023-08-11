4 things to know as the Premier League season resumes

The new Premier League season will officially Kickstart on Friday as defending champions Manchester City face off against Burnley as they bid to clinch an historical fourth straight English top-flight title.

With the Premier League back, here are four things to know about the new season…

1. Players to continue taking the knee

In a bid to show solidarity against racism and discrimination, Premier League captains have confirmed that players will continue to take the knee before matches in the 2023/2024 season.

2. New added time rule

Under this new rule, referees are instructed to add significant time lost in goal celebrations, substitutions or injuries, and deliberate waste of time by players. As a result, players and fans can expect matches to be as long as they were in Qatar at the World cup last winter.

3. Dissent by players

Players are known for getting in the referees face when a decision goes against them and most times end up not getting booked for it, but not anymore. In this new season, whenever more than one player approaches the referee, at least one of those players or more will be shown an automatic yellow card.

4. Managers to face strict punishment for bad conduct

Just like the players, coaches and their assistant are also going to get penalized if there is more than more than one coach in the technical area and will be sent off entirely out-of-sight of the pitch for any aggression towards match officials or opponents.

What do you make of these rules?

