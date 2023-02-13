4 Teams Playing In UCL Who Lost Their League Games Last Weekend & Could Lose Their Round 16 Clashes.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The UEFA Champions League return to action this month of February, as 8 matches will be played across the continent of Europe. Four matches will be played each on Tuesday and Wednesday respectively.

The reigning European Champions Real Madrid will play against English side Liverpool at Anfield, The reigning English Champions Manchester City will play against Bundesliga side RB Leipzig, Club Brugge will play host to Portuguese side Benfica.

Chelsea will travel to Iduna Park to lock horns against Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund, while AC Milan will welcome Tottenham Hotspur to San Siro, German Bundesliga Champions Bayern Munich will play against Ligue 1 Champions at Parc Des Princes.

Italian Serie A side Inter Milan will play against Portuguese side FC Porto and German Bundesliga side Frankfurt will play host to Napoli.

4 teams playing in UEFA Champions League who lost their game last weekend, and could possibly lose their games this week due to their current form.

1. Paris Saint-Germain.

The Ligue 1 Champions lost their game against Monaco last weekend , and this could affect their game against Bayern Munich this week.

The French Champions poor run of form of recent, could see them fall to defeated against the Bundesliga giants in their round of 16 clashes.

2. Tottenham Hotspur.

Spurs were humiliated by Leicester City at King Power Staduim last weekend, this lost could affect their game against AC Milan in their round of 16 clashes.

3. Frankfurt.

The Bundesliga side lost their game against Koln, as this form at this time could see them lose their game against the Italian Serie A side Napoli.

4. Benfica

Benfica lost to Braga on penalties last week, and they will face Belgian side Club Brugge in the round 16, but Benfica current form might see them win the clash .

