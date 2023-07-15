4 Saudi Arabian Clubs And Their Best Players

Al Ahli Best Players

Roberto Firmino and Edouard Mendy are the two best players in Al Ahli. The Saudi Arabian club signed Roberto Firmino on free transfer following his departure from Liverpool.

Firmino has established himself as one of the best strikers of all time. He formed an impressive attacking partnership with Mane and Salah during their time together at Liverpool.

They helped the team win the Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup, League Cup and Club World Cup.

Al-Hilal Best Players

Ruben Neves, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Marega and Kalidou Koulibaly are currently the best players in Al-Hilal.

Ruben Neves was one of the best midfielders in the premier league before his departure from Wolves. Milinkovic-Savic was arguably the best player in Lazio before joining Saudi Pro League. Koulibaly has also established himself as one of the best defenders in the world but struggled to perform well at Chelsea last season.

Al-Ittihad Best Players

Karim Benzema, Jota and N’golo Kante are the best players in Al-Ittihad. Kante and Benzema have established themselves as World-Class footballers.

Al-Nassr Best Players

Cristiano Ronaldo, Ospina, Talisca and Brozovic are the best players in Al-Nassr right now.

