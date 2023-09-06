4 Players That Joined Arsenal And Players Who Left The Club In The Summer Of 2023

The Gunners recently secured a 3-1 win over Manchester United with Martin Odegaard opening the scoring for his side while Declan Rice and Gabriel Jesus made the score 3-1.

Odegaard netted a brilliant equalizing goal to cancel out Marcus Rashford’s opener. The England International put his side ahead but Odegaard helped Arsenal get back into the game few minutes later.

Substitute Alejandro Garnacho made the score 2-1 but the VAR ruled out the goal due to offside. Declan Rice scored for the Gunners before Gabriel Jesus dribbled past Dalot and found the back of the net to help Arsenal secure all three points.

The Gunners signed four players to their squad in the summer of 2023- Declan Rice, Kai Havertz, Jurrien Timber and David Raya. Timber is currently out injured while Kai Havertz is yet to establish himself as an important player at the club. Rice on the other hand has been in top form since joining Arsenal.

Folarin Balogun, Xhaka, Matt Turner, Pablo Mari and Trusty are the 5 players who left Arsenal in the summer of 2023.

Malikings (

)