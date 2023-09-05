SPORT

4 players Man United cannot afford to keep on the bench against Brighton

Manchester United lost their last Premier League outing to Arsenal but it was great to see their statement signing, Rasmus Højlund, on the pitch for the first time.

The Dane international joined Manchester United for a staggering £72m transfer fee from Atalanta this summer but was nursing a slight back injury upon his arrival at Old Trafford.

Nevertheless, the 20-year-old finally made his Premier League debut against Arsenal and for the first time in three years, Manchester United actually played with a focal target man upfront.

Ramsus Højlund came on as a second-half substitute against Arsenal and the Dane international barely had time to think with the ball at his feet.

Højlind’s influence on the game was brief but his introduction brought pace, strength and aggression into Erik ten Hag’s team. The exact qualities that the Red Devils has been lacking all season.

Now, will all that in mind and no further delays, let’s quickly take a look at the main central message of this article.

Below are four Man United players Erik ten Hag cannot afford to keep on the bench against Brighton Hove Albion, ranging from Sergio Reguilion to Rasmus Højlund.

1. Sergio Reguilion

The Spainard was named among the substitutes in Man United’s Premier League dugout against Mikel Arteta’s men but was unable to make his first competitive appearance for the Red Devils.

2. Sofyan Amarabat

Amarabat was not included in Man United’s matchday squad that lost 3-1 at Arsenal due to unforeseen circumstances but it is looking likely that the Moroccan midfielder could be available for selection against Brighton.

3. Jadon Sancho

Despite his slight outburst with Erik ten Hag, the Englishman has to be included in Manchester United’s upcoming Premier League dugout against the Seagulls.

4. Rasmus Højlund

After an impressive debut against at North London, Erik ten Hag has to hand the Dane international his first Premier League start against Brighton next week.

Kelvin727 (
)

