4 Players Bought for 100 Million Euros in the Summer of 2023, Who Will Be Successful

The summer transfer market of 2023 has been used by European clubs to acquire new players. So far, many clubs have succeeded in getting their desired players.

Not all clubs are willing to let go of their players at a low price. As a result, buying clubs sometimes have to spend a significant amount of money to bring in new players.

Player prices these days can be considered to have skyrocketed. After all, there are several players who have been acquired for 100 million euros or even more.

Here are four players with transfer values of 100 million euros or more in the summer of 2023.

4. Harry Kane

Harry Kane finally turned a new chapter in his career this summer. He left Tottenham after being with the club for 13 years.

Kane chose Bayern Munich as his next career destination. The English national team captain moved to Allianz Arena with a transfer fee of 100 million euros.

After switching jerseys, Kane immediately scored a goal and provided an assist in his Bundesliga debut with Bayern. He helped his team secure a dominant 4-0 victory over Werder Bremen.

3. Jude Bellingham

Jude Bellingham displayed an incredibly impressive performance with Borussia Dortmund. He then continued his career at Real Madrid this summer.

Real Madrid acquired Bellingham for 103 million euros. The English player added depth to the midfield of Los Blancos.

So far, Bellingham has performed quite well in La Liga. The 20-year-old player has scored three goals and provided one assist in two matches.

2. Moises Caicedo

Moises Caicedo was the subject of interest from Chelsea and Liverpool. However, the Ecuadorian midfielder eventually landed at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea acquired Caicedo from Brighton for a fee of 116 million euros. He immediately became one of the most expensive players for The Blues.

Caicedo made his debut for Chelsea in a match against West Ham in the Premier League. Unfortunately, he conceded a penalty, and his team lost 1-3.

1. Declan Rice

Arsenal made Declan Rice their primary target in the summer transfer market. After negotiations with West Ham, The Gunners successfully secured the player.

Rice moved to Arsenal with a transfer fee of 116.6 million euros. The English midfielder signed a five-year contract with an option for an additional year.

Rice has now become a crucial player in the midfield of Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal. He has played in three matches across all competitions for his new club.

