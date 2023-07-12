4 Players Arsenal Might Sign From Bayern Munich This Summer

Bayern Munich are looking to sign Harry Kane this summer having seen their first bid for the England International rejected by Tottenham Hotspur. The Bundesliga giants wants to sign a World-Class striker this summer and have identified Harry Kane as their top target.

Arsenal could take advantage of Bayern Munich’s decision to sign Kane this summer. The Bundesliga giants are reportedly looking for ways to raise funds needed to sign Kane from Tottenham Hotspur.

According to Sky Germany, seven first-team stars at Bayern have been given the green light to depart.

The Gunners have already spent a lot of money this summer having secured the signing of Kai Havertz, Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber. However, Arsenal can still afford some more signings.

Sadio Mane

Sadio Mane has endured a difficult spell with Bayern Munich and has been linked with a move out of the club this summer.

Ryan Gravenberch

Arsenal are expected to sign another midfielder following the departure fo Granit Xhaka. Thomas Partey has also been linked with a move out of Emirates this summer. Ryan Gravenberch has been struggling with game time since joining Bayern Munich and a move out of the club isn’t entirely impossible.

Benjamin Pavard

He’s capable of playing in different positions and has established himself as one of the best defenders in the world. His flexibility can help the Gunners if they decide to sign him.

Yann Sommer

Aaron Ramsdale remains Arsenal’s first choice Goalkeeper but Yann Sommer may be available for sale. Matt Turner might be willing to part ways with the Gunners to get more game time elsewhere.

