Getting an early goal can make all the difference in a game of football and is an ideal way to set a team on course to victory. Such goals can come in all styles, whether through deliberate, furious pressing from kick-off, quick-thinking or simply a dollop of luck.

1. Erling Haaland

The exceptional goal-scoring talent known for his remarkable 52-goal performance that led Manchester City to triumph in the Premier League, FA Cup, and Champions League last season wasted no time in making an impact at the start of the new campaign. He swiftly found the back of the net after only 185 seconds dealing a fatal blow to the newly promoted Burnley side from which they could never recover. Haaland’s opportune moment arrived in the penalty area when Rodri nodded down a cross from Kevin de Bruyne.

2. Sandro Tonali (6 minutes)

In an impressive debut for Newcastle, Sandro Tonali quickly won over the fans against Aston Villa. The Italian midfielder who recently joined the Magpies from AC Milan for a whopping £52 million made an impact just six minutes into the game. Manager Eddie Howe gave him his first chance in the Premier League and Tonali did not disappoint.

3. Nketiah (26 Minutes)

The kick-off at the Emirates Stadium was delayed by half an hour due to turnstile issues. Despite the delay, Arsenal scored the opening goal through Nketiah after 26 minutes. Martinelli’s impressive spin set up the goal although it is unsure if it was intentional or accidental.

4. Bukayo Saka (32 Minutes)

In a promising start to their Premier League campaign, Arsenal secured a 2-1 victory over Nottingham Forest with an impressive goal from Bukayo Saka and an early opener from Eddie Nketiah. Saka showcased his skills with a superb curling strike from outside the box. The ball gracefully found its way into the top left corner of the net leaving the former Arsenal goalkeeper Matt Turner helpless.

