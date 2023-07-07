4 Most Expensive Transfer Signings in Manchester United History

Manchester United is the second most valuable football club in the world. As one of the richest clubs in world football, it can buy some of the most expensive football stars in Europe.

Over the years, the Red Devils have signed football stars for big-money fees, and while some of them have thrived, some others have flopped while some are somewhere in-between.

So far, the most expensive signing in Manchester United’s history is Paul Pogba. The Frenchman was signed from Juventus for €105 million.

His transfer was underwhelming as controversies, poor form, and injuries ruined his relationship with the fans towards the end of his stay. He finally left the club at the beginning of the 2022/23 season.

Manchester United made Antony Santos the second most expensive signing in its history when it purchased the Brazilian star from Ajax for €95 million at the beginning of last season.

Antony had an underwhelming debut season with the club, but there were flashes of brilliance that the fans of the Red Devils would be hoping to see more regularly next season.

The third most expensive transfer signing in Manchester United history is Harry Maguire, who was signed from Leicester City for €87 million.

After an impressive debut season, he has fallen out of favour with the club, and his sharp drop in performance could see him leave the club this summer.

Jadon Sancho rounds up the top four list. The Englishman hasn’t reached the high potential the Red Devils thought he would reach when he was signed for €85 million from Borussia Dortmund.

Although he has had his moments for Manchester United, he would need to improve drastically next season if he survives this window. The London-born winger has scored only 12 goals and provided six assists in 79 games for the Red Devils.

