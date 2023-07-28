4 Greatest Bicycle Kick Goals in History

Football, over the years, has been recognized as a sport requiring significant skill and calmness. Among the most spectacular ways to score is through the bicycle kick, which many believe is the epitome of a beautiful goal.

Also referred to as the overhead or scissors kick, this complex move typically involves a player hitting the ball while mid-air, with their back facing the goal.

Leaping into the air to perfectly time a connection with the ball, and then skillfully directing it into the goal, is a talent not many players can replicate.

4. Oscarine Masuluke vs Orlando Pirates (2016)

Forget about Bale’s incredible moment; how often do you hear about a goalkeeper scoring? And even better, a goalkeeper scoring an impressive goal with a bicycle kick? Oscarine Masuluke, a goalkeeper from the South African club Baroka, made history by demonstrating his remarkable agility and athleticism in stoppage time, as he successfully thumped in a goal using this extraordinary technique.

3. Gareth Bale vs Liverpool (2018)

Scoring an overhead kick in a regular game is quite impressive, but doing it in a UEFA Champions League final? That’s just crazy! Thankfully, Gareth Bale, much to the delight of neutral fans and Real Madrid supporters, wasn’t afraid to take on the challenge of attempting the most audacious goal during their third consecutive final.

2. Cristiano Ronaldo Vs Juventus – 2018

Whether you adore him or dislike him, Cristiano Ronaldo is undeniably one of the greatest football players of all time. His impressive track record speaks for itself, featuring numerous goals, trophies, and individual honors.

Speaking of goals, one in particular stands out among the many he has scored: his spectacular overhead kick against the highly esteemed goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon in a pivotal match during the 2018 UEFA Champions League quarter-finals.

1. Wayne Rooney Vs Manchester City – 2011

It’s hard to think of a goal more iconic in the history of the English Premier League than the one scored by Wayne Rooney. He was undoubtedly one of the most gifted and natural players to ever shine in the EPL, and his talent was on full display when he executed a jaw-dropping overhead kick during a riveting Manchester derby. This goal not only showcased Rooney’s remarkable skills but also remains etched in the memories of football fans worldwide as a testament to his greatness.



