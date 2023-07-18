4 Football Stars Who Have Gone Through Impressive Body Transformation in the Last Few Years

Football is a contact sport. Therefore it is a physical sport and a lot of emphasis is usually laid on body fitness. This means that players have to be fit to compete at the highest level. This has motivated some top players to spend hours in the gym working assiduously to improve their body build in order to get ready for the physicality of men’s football.

One top player who has balked up to meet up with the demands of men’s football in recent years is Marcus Rashford. The Manchester United academy graduate had the talent and when he made his debut for the Red Devils years ago, everything he touched seemed to turn to gold. However, despite his talents, he put in the work in the gym and now he is a physical specimen.

Barcelona star, Pedri is another player who had to balk up despite his obvious talent. The Spanish midfielder was a very lanky boy when he made his debut for Barcelona. However, to be up to the physical standards set in Spanish La Liga, he had to put the work in.

Manchester City star, Erling Haaland is another star whose physical presence has improved in recent years. The Norwegian striker was the best player in the English Premier League last season. He won the Golden Boot and also helped the Cityzens win the treble. His outstanding form right now didn’t come as a result of talent alone. He had to put in the hard work in the gym and now he is a terror for opposition defenders.

Another player who has undergone an impressive body transformation is Real Madrid star, Eduardo Camavinga. The Frenchman has worked on his physicality since joining Real Madrid in 2021. From the scrawny-looking Rennes wonderkid, the French midfielder has developed into a fine utility player who could hold his own against some of the most physical players in the world.

