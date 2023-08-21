4 Ex And Present Chelsea Players Who Were Dreadful On Their Full Debut For The Club

In football, a player’s first full debut can be a defining moment, but it doesn’t always go as planned. Over the years, Chelsea has seen several players encounter difficulties during their inaugural appearances for the club. Here are four instances where players faced challenges on their debut:

Thiago Silva

Thiago Silva’s Chelsea debut against West Bromwich Albion raised eyebrows when he made an unfortunate mistake that led to an early goal for the opposition. Silva’s situation was ironic, given his previous comments about the Premier League’s style of play. However, Chelsea turned the game around, securing a 3-3 draw from a 3-0 deficit, which showcased the team’s resilience and Silva’s potential.

Moises Caicedo

Moises Caicedo’s Chelsea debut didn’t go as planned. In a 3-1 loss to West Ham, the midfielder struggled, and his performance included conceding a late penalty. While this was a challenging start, it’s important to remember that adapting to a new league takes time, and Caicedo has room to develop his skills.

Kai Havertz

Kai Havertz’s first appearance for Chelsea occurred in a 3-1 Premier League victory over Brighton. However, the debut didn’t meet fans’ high expectations, as he made a misplaced pass early in the game. Despite this, Chelsea’s win overshadowed the moment, and Havertz’s potential remained evident.

Saul Niguez

Saul Niguez’s introduction to the Premier League was challenging. The Atletico Madrid loanee struggled with the intensity of Aston Villa’s play and was substituted after 45 minutes. Manager Thomas Tuchel acknowledged the timing of Saul’s debut might not have been ideal, but he’s confident that the player will adapt and contribute positively in the future.

These experiences remind us that a single debut doesn’t define a player’s journey. Adapting to new leagues and styles of play can be demanding. While these debuts may not have been perfect, the key lies in how players learn from their experiences and grow to become valuable assets to their teams.

