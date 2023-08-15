4 Defenders That Have Scored On Their Premier League Debut For Chelsea

Chelsea Football Club has had some fantastic players over the years, but not all of them have managed to score on their debut for the Premier League giants. In fact, it’s quite a rare feat to achieve. However, in this blog, we will look at the four defenders that managed to score on their Premier League debut for Chelsea.

First up is William Gallas. The Frenchman signed for Chelsea from Marseille in 2001, and on his Premier League debut, he managed to score in the 85th minute of a 3-0 win over Liverpool at Stamford Bridge. Gallas went on to become an important player for Chelsea, winning two Premier League titles and a League Cup before moving to London rivals Arsenal.

The second defender on our list is Branislav Ivanovic. The Serbian signed for Chelsea in January 2008 from Lokomotiv Moscow and made his Premier League debut against Liverpool in October of that year. The game was not going well for the Blues as Liverpool had taken a 1-0 lead, but Ivanovic scored in the 93rd minute to snatch a draw for Chelsea. The goal helped cement his place in the team, and Ivanovic went on to win three Premier League titles, the Champions League and the Europa League with Chelsea before leaving the club in 2017.

The next defender on our list is Antonio Rudiger. The German international signed for Chelsea from Roma in 2017 and made his Premier League debut against Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley Stadium. Rudiger opened the scoring for the Blues, scoring with a thumping header in the 55th minute. The game finished 2-1 to Chelsea, and Rudiger had made an immediate impact. He has since become a key player for the Blues and helped the team win the FA Cup in 2018.

Chelsea summer signing Axel Disasi marked his Premier League debut by scoring a goal against Liverpool on Sunday. The 25-year-old defender – who had joined the Blues from Monaco nine days earlier – found the net in the 37th minute at Stamford Bridge.

