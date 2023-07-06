4 Completed Signings In Arsenal So Far This Summer

Arsenal have reached an agreement to sign Ajax defender Jurrien Timber in a deal worth £38.5m. The Gunners will pay an initial of £34.2m for the 22-year-old defender with a further £4.3m in add-ons.

Timber has been a long term target for Arsenal and he’s set to become their third signing this summer following the £65m arrival of Kai Havertz and the imminent £105m deal for West Ham’s Declan Rice.

Kai Havertz is Arsenal’s first signing this summer. The Gunners spent a lot of money on signing Havertz from Chelsea and Rice can now be considered as an Arsenal player.

Jurrien Timber graduated from Ajax academy and has made 160 appearances for the club. He’s expected to join Arsenal very soon and may play as right-back at the club next season. He’s also capable of playing as CB and has 15 caps for the Netherlands.

He was a first team starter in the national team during the 2022 World Cup. He started four of their five games in Qatar, they were eventually knocked out of the tournament by Netherlands.

Mikel Arteta’s side are also set to announce that Nelson has put pen to paper on a new four-year deal at the Emirates as his current contract expired..

Malikings (

)