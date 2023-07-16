4 Chelsea Players Pochettino Should Consider Selling Before Preseason Tour

Chelsea Football Club is currently in the midst of a major summer overhaul following the appointment of Mauricio Pochettino as their new manager. The club has already offloaded numerous players in an effort to reshape the squad, with notable departures including Mason Mount, Kai Havertz, and Mateo Kovacic. As Chelsea prepares for their preseason tour, there are four key players that Pochettino should consider selling to further refine the team.

Romelu Lukaku:

One player who has been linked with a potential exit from Chelsea is Romelu Lukaku. Despite being a highly talented striker, Lukaku’s future at the club appears uncertain. Juventus and Inter Milan have expressed interest in acquiring his services, presenting an opportunity for Chelsea to offload the Belgian forward and potentially secure a substantial transfer fee.

Hakim Ziyech:

Another player who could be on his way out of Stamford Bridge is Hakim Ziyech. Since joining Chelsea from Ajax in 2020, Ziyech has struggled to consistently make an impact. Pochettino may view this as an opportunity to revamp the squad by parting ways with the Moroccan winger and bringing in fresh talent.

Callum Hudson-Odoi:

Callum Hudson-Odoi is a promising young talent who has shown glimpses of his potential at Chelsea. However, he has struggled to establish himself as a regular starter and may benefit from a change of scenery. Pochettino should evaluate Hudson-Odoi’s role in the squad and consider selling him if it aligns with his vision for the team’s future.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang:

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s time at Chelsea has been short-lived, as he joined the club just one season ago. However, rumors suggest that Chelsea is already looking to offload the Arsenal forward. With the potential for a move to Saudi Arabia, Aubameyang’s departure would provide an opportunity for Pochettino to bring in new attacking options that better suit his tactical preferences.

As Chelsea continues its summer overhaul under the guidance of Mauricio Pochettino, there are several players who should be considered for sale before the preseason tour. Romelu Lukaku, Hakim Ziyech, Callum Hudson-Odoi, and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang are all players who may not fit into Pochettino’s plans for the team. By selling these players, Chelsea can generate funds for new signings and create space for fresh talent that aligns with the manager’s vision. The preseason tour presents an excellent opportunity for Pochettino to assess the squad, make necessary adjustments, and set the team on a path towards success in the upcoming season.

