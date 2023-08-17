4-4-3: Manchester United’s Strongest Lineup that Could Defeat Tottenham on Saturday in the EPL

The Red Devils have their sights set on the a clash against Tottenham Hotspur this Saturday, aiming to secure their second consecutive Premier League victory.

The Red Devils narrowly clinched a 1-0 triumph over Wolves in their league opener, with Raphael Varane’s timely goal securing them the crucial three points.

Erik Ten Hag was left dissatisfed with the performance of the team and will be aiming to make some modifications to his starting eleven, Below is how they could lineup vs Spurs.

Goalkeeper

Andre Onana was impressive on his United debut against Wolves, making crucial saves despite a late scare. Onana’s strong performance is expected to guarantee him another start.

Defenders

Sticking with the back four formation, Aaron Wan-Bissaka is likely to resume his position at right-back after contributing an assist for Varane’s game-winning goal. Varane will partner with Lisandro Martinez in central defense, a pairing that was favored by Ten Hag last season. Finally, Luke Shaw is likely to retain his left-back spot.

Midfielders

To address vulnerabilities exposed in the previous match, Scott McTominay could make a return to the starting lineup.

Casemiro, is also expected to start, with hopes of an improved midfield partnership alongside McTominay. Club captain Bruno Fernandes will undoubtedly feature in midfield, looking to make a more significant impact than in the previous game.

Forwards

In the final third, Mason Mount may transition to a wider role, allowing for a stronger central midfield presence. Marcus Rashford, despite a quiet performance in the opener, is set to spearhead the attack and seek to build on his impressive goal tally from last season, while Brazilian winger Antony is poised to earn a starting berth on the right-wing.

Adenijisports (

)