4-3-3: Real Madrid Strongest Lineup That Could Beat Liverpool For The Second time In A Row

On Tuesday, Liverpool and Real Madrid will face each other once again in a highly anticipated match-up, as they renew their rivalry at Anfield in the first leg of their last-16 tie. This match marks a rematch of the 2021-22 Champions League final, where the two teams battled it out for the trophy.

Jurgen Klopp’s team finished second in Group A after being outperformed by Italian giants Napoli, leading them to face the reigning champions, Real Madrid.

The Spanish team secured their place in the knockout stage by topping Group F, following impressive wins against Celtic, Shakhtar Donetsk, and RB Leipzig.

The on-field events of last year’s Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid, including Vinicius Junior’s game-winning goal and Thibaut Courtois’s impressive saves, have been overshadowed by the troubling scenes outside the Stade de France. Prior to the match, Reds supporters were confined outside the stadium gates and exposed to tear gas.

Initially, authorities falsely claimed that the disturbance was caused by late-arriving fans with counterfeit tickets. However, an independent report has cleared Liverpool supporters of any wrongdoing, placing the “primary responsibility” on UEFA. As a result, Klopp’s devoted fanbase can anticipate Tuesday’s game with renewed optimism.

Few teams can claim to have outperformed Napoli this season, making Liverpool’s achievement of finishing second in Group A, just behind the Italian side on goal difference, all the more impressive. After a 4-1 loss to Napoli on matchday one, Liverpool bounced back and won five straight matches to collect 15 points out of a possible 18.

Liverpool’s recent form in the Premier League has also been encouraging, with two consecutive wins against Everton and Newcastle United, thanks to goals from Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo.

The team’s chances of finishing in the top four are now a realistic possibility, having turned a corner after a difficult start to the 2023 season.

Under Klopp’s leadership, Liverpool have only been eliminated in the Champions League last-16 once in the past five years, when they were defeated by Atletico Madrid in 2019-20. Although the team has an impressive unbeaten run of seven games at Anfield, their past struggles against Real Madrid are well-known.

Carlo Ancelotti’s team continued their impressive form on Saturday, securing their fourth consecutive victory in all competitions by defeating Osasuna 2-0 in La Liga. Federico Valverde and Marco Asensio scored the decisive goals in the second half, after managing only three shots on goal in the first half.

Despite their recent success, Real Madrid’s hopes of winning consecutive La Liga and Champions League titles are in jeopardy. They currently sit five points behind Barcelona in the La Liga standings, with the Blaugrana set to play their game in hand against Cadiz on Sunday night. Additionally, Real Madrid’s inconsistent performances in European away matches provide hope for Liverpool fans, as Los Blancos have won only two of their last six Champions League fixtures on the road.

