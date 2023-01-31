4-3-3: Man United’s Strongest Lineup That Could Defeat Nottingham Forest For the Second time In A Row

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Nottingham Forest aims to achieve an unlikely victory in their EFL Cup semi-final second leg against Manchester United on Wednesday night. Manchester United, leading with a 3-0 win at City Ground, is close to reaching the final, where they will face either Southampton or Newcastle United at Wembley.

Man United’s recent losses in Premier League games against Crystal Palace and Arsenal were not ideal before the cup semi-final. Despite this, they still managed to score 3 goals, crucial ones at that, to secure a strong first-leg advantage against Forest. Marcus Rashford opened the scoring after just 6 minutes, followed by Wout Weghorst’s first goal for the club before halftime, and Bruno Fernandes sealed the deal with 89 minutes played.

Ten Hag, a proven trophy winner from his time at Ajax, could lead Man United to their first silverware in 4 years if they win the next 180 minutes of play. A win could also mean a potential double for the club, as they’re still in contention for a domestic cup. Man United recently beat Reading 3-1 in the FA Cup fourth round with goals from Casemiro (2) and Fred, extending their scoring streak to 19 games in all competitions. Although no team has lost after a three-goal lead in the first leg of an EFL Cup semi-final, some Man United fans may not be optimistic, as they’ve lost all three EFL Cup finals after winning both semi-final legs.

Man United suffered a blow during their win over Reading as Christian Eriksen suffered an ankle injury and is unlikely to recover in time for the second leg. Eriksen joins a growing list of injured players, including Donny van de Beek, Axel Tuanzebe, Anthony Martial, and Diogo Dalot. Jadon Sancho’s availability is uncertain, as he’s still adjusting to team training. The same can be said for Scott McTominay and Luke Shaw, who missed the FA Cup match. With the potential for last-minute changes, the team’s lineup remains unclear.

Osho123 (

)