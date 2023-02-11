4-3-3 Best Barcelona predicted lineup that will help them secure all three point against Villarreal

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Sergio Busquets and Ousmane Dembele won’t be available for Barcelona’s La Liga match against Villarreal on Sunday.

Busquets was taken off midway in the 3-0 victory against Sevilla on February 5 owing to an ankle strain, while Dembele is still out with the hamstring injury he sustained over Girona at the end of January.

Jordi Alba should keep his position on the left, with Jules Kounde playing as the right-back, since Xavi is reluctant to change his back four for this game.

Due to Busquet injury, Gavi is certain to go deeper along with Frenkie de Jong and Pedri, which will free up a starting spot in the final third of the field. Ferran Torres and Ansu Fati are expected to square off for the starting left-sided attacking position, leaving Barcelona manager Xavi with little alternatives. The latter is likely to get the ball first.

Raphinha, who scored against Sevilla last time out, should line up on the right side of the field once more, while Robert Lewandowski, whose 23 goals in a stellar debut season at the club make him a foregone conclusion, will play. With Sergi Roberto, Marcos Alonso, Alejandro Balde, and Eric Garcia all starting on the bench against Sevilla, the Catalan team does boast a number of defensive players.

Barcelona starting XI

Maraj5756 (

)