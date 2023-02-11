SPORT

4-2-3-1 Man United strongest XI that will help them bounce back to wining ways against Leeds United

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 9 hours ago
0 320 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Thursday night, Manchester United were retained at Old Trafford by a desperate Leeds United team that is fighting for survival while facing a coaching uncertainty, resulting in a lucky but disappointing 2-2 tie.

After the Red Devils drew 2-2 to Leeds United at Old Trafford, Erik ten Hag will be appreciative of the point, the Dutch coach will be looking for a better performance from his team at Elland Road right away. Hopefully, United fitness situation is unaffected going into the match on Sunday.

While Casemiro is currently facing his suspension for receiving a direct red card against Crystal Palace, Donny van de Beek, Christian Eriksen, Scott McTominay, and Anthony Martial are all expected to be out again. Antony will undergo a late evaluation after sitting out thursday night, match and might participate if given the all, although Jadon Sancho’s performance against Leeds as a substitute could result in the England player being given the starting XI boot.

Manchester United strongest XI

Maraj5756 (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 9 hours ago
0 320 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Current Laliga Table & Match Review Ahead Of Today’s Matches

43 mins ago

WHU v CHE: Graham Potter makes key changes to Chelsea’s starting XI

53 mins ago

Manchester United suffers triple injury blow ahead of Leeds and Barcelona fixtures

1 hour ago

Manchester United’s stance on signing Marcel Sabitzer permanently after end of the season

1 hour ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button