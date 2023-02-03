4-2-3-1: Fierce Chelsea Squad Depth No Team In Europe May Want To Face

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

English Premier League giants Chelsea football club was able to splash huge amounts of cash during the winter transfer window despite getting their hands on four players in the summer. Chelsea brought in Raheem Sterling, Cucurella, Aubameyang, and Zakaria in the summer.

As if that wasn’t enough, the Londoners still went ahead to break British record singing after paying a total of over £106.8 million for Enzo Fernandez’s signature. Although some have criticized Chelsea’s recruitment team, I believe the Blues are planning for the long term.

Chelsea now has more than eight new players after the winter transfer window ended, with the likes of Mudryk Mykhailo, Joao Felix, Benoit Badiashile, Datro Fofana, Noni Madueke, Andrey Santos, and Gusto among their new signings.

Chelsea currently has the most fierce squad depth and could turn their season around in due time. This Chelsea team could grow into a team no club will want to play. Chelsea’s frontline got pace and the ability to unlock any stubborn defenders.

Think of Mudryk, Havertz, and Felix as a front trio. With Zakaria, Kovacic, and Enzo Fernandez controlling the midfield, I don’t think no team will want to face them in months to come.

Lineup.

Kepa Arizabalaga, Thiago Silva, Benoit, Chilwell, James, Zakaria, Fernandez, Mount, Felix, Havertz, Mudryk.

