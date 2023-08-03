4-2-3-1 Chelsea Possible Line Up This Season That Could End Man City EPL Recent Dominance

After bringing in some of the best players in the league, Mauricio Pochettino’s Chelsea team is eager to bring home some hardware this year. As a result, Chelsea has a chance to finish the season undefeated and complete their goal of ending Man City’s recent six-year dominance of the English Premier League.

Enzo Fernandez, a notable player for Chelsea, stated that “Now that we have a new head coach, the expectations that people have of us have shifted… This season, we have set our sights primarily on winning the Premier League.

Enzo was quoted as saying, “Having an Argentine coach makes things a lot simpler for me.” Having a conversation with him is really significant. Because my English isn’t flawless yet, communicating in Spanish is a lot simpler, and this boosts my self-assurance, so it’s another way for me to connect with people. I have to admit, and this is something that is very significant to me, that Pochettino has come on board, for both me and my teammates, he is going to be very crucial for us.” Enzo continued, “What is your favorite chant for Chelsea?” “Come on, Chelsea! Chelsea, come on!”

In a Chelsea 4-2-3-1 impenetrable line up, the goalkeeper might be Kepa Arizabalaga, who would be protected by Maatsen, Levi Colwill, Thiago Silva, and Reece James in the defense. Reece James would be the fifth member of the defense. Enzo Fernandez, Andrey Santos, and Christopher Nkunku will make up Chelsea’s midfield, and Mykhaylo Mudryk, Noni Madueke, and Nicolas Jackson will be the team’s center forward. Christopher Nkunku will play in the attack for Chelsea.

only (

)