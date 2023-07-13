4-1-2-1-2: How Man United could Line-up After the Close of the Summer Transfer Window

After the close of the summer transfer window, Manchester United could lineup in a 4-1-2-1-2 formation under the management of Erik ten Hag in the new season which will see them compete in various competitions

Andre Onana, who is reported to be on the verge of joining United, is likely to secure the starting position between the posts.

Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane are expected to form the central defensive partnership for the upcoming season. On the left side, Luke Shaw is likely to retain his spot as the first-choice left-back. On the right side, Diogo Dalot is likely to get the green light as starting right-back.

Casemiro, who had an impressive campaign in the previous season, is expected to occupy the deep-lying midfield role, with the likes of Scott McTominay and Fred acting as backups.

In a more advanced midfield position, Mason Mount, who recently made his debut for United, could be paired alongside the rumored target Soufyan Amrabat

While Portugal midfielder, Bruno Fernandes is likely to be pushed into a more creative role as an attacking midfielder, where he’ll would be responsible for orchestrating the team’s attacks and providing key passes.

Ramjus Hojlund and Marcus Rashford are expected to lead the line as the striking duo. Their pace, movement, and goal-scoring ability would provide a potent threat to opposing defenses.

Photo Credit: Transfermarkt

Charlesayor (

)