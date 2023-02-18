3 Wrongdoings from Mikel Arteta as Arsenal steal the show in spectacular fashion

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Aston Villa was defeated 4-2, despite Arsenal’s inability to score inside the first 90 minutes.

The Gunners didn’t have the best start as they struggled to get going early. They were duly penalized in the first 15 minutes when Ollie Watkins was found in the box and scored.

They may not have had it easy, but after a challenging few weeks, we are back at the top of the table and can begin to regain our confidence.

1. Failing to sign a defensive midfielder

It’s true that hindsight is 20/20, but Arsenal’s failure to sign Moises Caicedo in January has severely backfired on them.

The muscular injury to Thomas Partey occurred at a key moment, and ever since, the Arsenal have been lifeless in the middle of the field (without the ball).

With the exception of the last-second winner, Jorginho was a wise last-minute acquisition. However, the Italian cannot provide the same level of defensive protection that Partey does, and Arteta must be kicking himself for not spending a fortune on Caicedo or, at the very least, finding a replacement who fit his style of play.

2. Martinelli was a mistake

Undoubtedly, the Brazilian had to start a game at some point, but was a hard away match following a three-game losing streak the best time to do it?

Without Martinelli’s speed and creativity on the left flank, Arsenal’s offense was far too predictable, and Villa barely posed a threat—especially with the tenacious John McGinn often sliding back to provide Matty Cash with cover.

3. Slow to make subs

Arteta made just one change in the first 79 minutes – and that was to fix a mistake he’d made with the starting line-up. Trossard should have been replaced by Martinelli, but the Brazilian’s ability to give the team some life should have encouraged the manager to turn once more to his bench.

Even if he wasn’t exactly spoiled for choice, the addition of Fabio Vieira or Emile Smile Rowe may have made all the difference, especially as several regular first team players began to lag in the last minutes.

In the end, they prevailed, but had Arteta been more bold with his substitutions, it might have been over sooner.

Yekrash01 (

)