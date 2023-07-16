3 Ways AC Milan Could Lineup Their Attack With Christian Pulisic

AC Milan have secured the signing of Christian Pulisic from Chelsea and he’s expected to regain his form next season. He was one of the best wingers in the Bundesliga before his move to Stamford Bridge. Pulisic declined considerably in performance after joining the Blues and despite playing under different managers at Stamford Bridge, he failed to regain his form.

AC Milan acquired his signature in a transfer worth around £20million. Chelsea spent £57.6million on signing Pulisic back in 2019. He’s one of the most expensive signings in Chelsea’s history. He spent three seasons at Stamford Bridge netting 26 goals and grabbing 21 assists in 145 appearances. The USA Captain has now become the 16th player to leave Chelsea in this summer transfer window joining the likes of Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Kai Havertz, Mason Mount, Joao Felix, Zakaria, Kante and Mendy.

Pulisic could form an attacking partnership with Rafael Leao and Olivier Giroud in a 4-3-3 formation. Leao may play in the left-wing while Pulisic may play as the right-winger with Giroud taking the number nine spot.

Christian Pulisic may also play as an attacking midfielder in a 4-2-3-1 formation while Leao may play as the left-winger, Giroud as the striker and Saelemaekers as the right-winger.

Christian Pulisic may play the right-winger in a 4-2-3-1 formation with Bennacer playing as the attacking midfielder while Leao may play in the left-wing and Giroud as striker.

