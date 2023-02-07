3 Upcoming PL Fixtures That Could See Arsenal Drop Points This Campaign.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The English Premier League will return to action this weekend as League leaders Arsenal will play host to Brentford at the Emirates Staduim.

The Gunners have done excellently well this season having played 20 matches winning 16 ,drawing 2 and lost 2 with 50 points, as they sit at the summit of the Premier League table.

The Gunners have only lost two matches this campaign, 1 against Manchester United and the other against Everton,the Gunners are the strongest contenders of the Premier League title this sesson.

The reigning English Champions Manchester City are second with 45 points, Newcastle United are 3rd with 40 points while the Red Devils are 4th with 40 points this campaign. Meanwhile, Tottenham Hotspur are 5th on the table, while Chelsea and Liverpool occupy the 9th and 10th position respectively.

The Gunners have only drop 10 points this campaign, and they have some tough games this month that could cost them drop points again.

The Gunners three upcoming fixtures that could see them drop points, are games against Brentford at Emirates Staduim, they will play against the reigning English Champions at Emirates Staduim and they will also travel to Villa Park to lock horn against Aston Villa.

Manchester City could cost the current League leaders to drop points as other team can close the gap, if they drop more points this month.

Brentford have played good football this campaign, and the Gunners must do their best against a well organized team. The Premier League is still open for any team to win this campaign, having seen how City close the gap after they lost to Everton.

