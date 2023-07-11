3 Top Footballers Of Past & Present Who Are Guinness World Records Holders

Football, also known as the beautiful game, has captivated audiences worldwide for decades. Its enduring popularity has produced legendary players who have set incredible records on the pitch.

In this article, we delve into the extraordinary achievements of footballers who have etched their names in the Guinness World Records. From the fastest goals to the most international appearances, these players have left an indelible mark on the sport.

1. Most Goals in International Matches: Cristiano Ronaldo

The name Cristiano Ronaldo resonates with football fans globally, and his goal-scoring prowess is unparalleled. In addition to his numerous club records, the Portuguese superstar holds the record for the most goals scored in international matches.

As of the knowledge cutoff date in September 2021, Ronaldo had netted a staggering 111 goals for the Portuguese national team. With his relentless drive and dedication, he continues to extend this record even further and holds the record for the most international caps by a men’s player (200)

2. Fastest Goal in International Football: Hakan Şükür

When it comes to swift starts, Turkish striker Hakan Şükür wrote his name into the record books. In the 2002 FIFA World Cup third-place playoff match against South Korea, Şükür found the back of the net just 11 seconds after kick-off.

This remarkable feat stands as the fastest goal ever scored in an international football match, a testament to Şükür’s quick thinking and precision.

3. Most Club Goals in a Calendar Year: Lionel Messi

The Argentine magician Lionel Messi has mesmerized fans with his dazzling skills and extraordinary goal-scoring ability. In 2012, Messi achieved an astonishing feat by scoring 91 goals for his club, Barcelona, in a single calendar year.

This remarkable record shattered the previous mark set by Gerd Muller, highlighting Messi’s sheer brilliance as one of the greatest players in football history.

