3 Times Liverpool Conceded 5 Goals At Anfield Stadium In 100 Years

Can Liverpool go to the Santiago Bernabeu to make a comeback against the European champion, Real Madrid? If Liverpool must beat them in the second leg at the Santiago and gets past Madrid to the quarterfinals of the Champions League, they would have to score at least three goals without conceding.

The match Liverpool played against Real Madrid on February 21st, 2023, was a heavy defeat for Liverpool. In the last 100 years, this would be the third time Liverpool would concede three goals at home.

The first time it happened was in 2007 when they lost three goals to six to Arsenal Football Club. That was the first time Liverpool conceded five goals at Anfield Stadium. The second time it happened was in 2021 when he played out a 5-5 draw against Arsenal football club.

The heavy defeat they had against Real Madrid in the Champions League match on February 21st, 2023, made it the third time in 100 years.

Talking about European competition, the February 21st match against Real Madrid was the first time Liverpool conceded five goals at Anfield in all of the European competition.

Their captain, Jordan Henderson, reacted to their heavy defeat with mixed feelings; obviously, he was disappointed and frustrated with the result. The first 15 minutes of the first half showed a great performance from the Liverpool team.

However, they made too many mistakes around the middle of the first half, and they lost control of the pitch to the European champions. It’s really hard for many Liverpool fans to dissect what happened, asserting that the goals conceded were all caused by the weak defense of the team.

It was the first time in the Champions League that Liverpool would concede five goals at Anfield. This, according to the team captain, was because they were not 100% defensive.

If Liverpool can beat Real Madrid in the second leg at the Santiago Bernabeu, it will be one of the best comebacks ever in the Champions League.

