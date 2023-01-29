3 times Brighton frustrated Liverpool this season

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Liverpool have been anything but fantastic this campaign, and already they are not in contention to win three of the four competitions they were involved in at the start of the season. One team that has frustrated the Red contingent of Merseyside on multiple occasions has been Brighton and Hove Albion. The Reds have faced the Seagulls three times already this term and all those meetings ended in disappointing fashion for Jurgen Klopp’s men.

1- Liverpool 3 vs 3 Brighton (1st October 2022)

Leandro Trossard scored a hat-trick as Brighton marked new coach Roberto de Zerbi’s debut with a hugely entertaining and battling draw against Liverpool at Anfield. The Seagulls had raced into a two-goal lead with the Reds, playing their first Premier League game in 28 days after the international break, having made a sluggish start. The Reds came back into the game to take the lead through a Firmino’s brace and an own goal, but Trossard scored again for his treble with seven minutes to go to ensure a share of the spoils.

2- Brighton 3 vs 0 Liverpool (14 January 2023)

The Reds were absolutely shocking as they fell to a 3-0 defeat at the Amex Stadium, with Jurgen Klopp clearly struggling to stop the rot in his squad. The home side put on a second half masterclass to blow their hapless visitors away and moved ahead of them in the Premier league table.

3- Brighton 2 vs 1 Liverpool (29 January 2023)

For the third time this season, Brighton proved to be a thorn in the flesh for Liverpool as they knocked them out of the FA Cup. With the game heading to a draw, Japan winger Mitoma produced a great piece of control before firing in from close range to stun the Reds at Amex Stadium. Liverpool won the FA Cup last season but have endured a difficult campaign and went into this game as the side lower in the Premier League table, they are ninth while Brighton are sixth.

Last term, Jurgen Klopp’s men almost won an unprecedented quadruple. This season, they’re out the FA Cup, out of the Carabao Cup, 9th in the Premier League and face Real Madrid next in the Champions League. The determination and character that took Liverpool to within a point of champions Manchester City last season is there but they need to rediscover their focus before everything slips away from them including the top four.

Can Liverpool salvage their disastrous season?

