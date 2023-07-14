3 Strikers Wanted By Man Utd This Summer, Their Market Value And Number Of Goals Scored Last Season

Manchester United signed Dutch Forward Wout Weghorst during the January transfer window as a temporary replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo. The Red Devils have parted ways with Wout Weghorst at the end of last season and they are currently searching for a permanent solution.

According to Transfer Market, Manchester United have been linked with Rasmus Hojlund, Randal Kolo Muani and Goncalo Ramos as possible options to fill the empty number 9 role at the club.

1. Rasmus Hojlund

The Atalanta Forward is worth just €45million, according to Transfer Market but Atalanta has slammed a hefty price tag of €100million on him. The 20-year-old scored 16 goals last season for Atalanta.

2. Randal Kolo Muani

The Frenchman played in the Final of the FIFA World Cup tournament in Qatar for the France National Team against Argentina.

Transfer Market has it that the Market value of the 24-year-old is €80million but Frankfurt thinks he’s worth more than €100million. Manchester United is expected to face a stiff competition in the race to sign the Frenchman because he’s also on Chelsea radar.

Randal Kolo Muani scored 23 goals last season for Frankfurt and he was one of the best attackers in the German Bundesliga last season.

3. Goncalo Ramos

The Portuguese Star was impressive for Benfica last season. He scored 27 goals last season. He currently has a market value of €50million.

