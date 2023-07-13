SPORT

3 Strikers That Have Been Linked With A Move To Manchester United

Manchester United have been without a proper number nine for some time now and Ten Hag is looking to bring in a new striker this summer. The Red devils will play UEFA Champions League football next season and they have started reinforcing their squad. United have secured the signing of Mason Mount from Chelsea and the England International made his debut for the club in their club friendlies against Leeds United.

United have identified Atalanta forward Rasmus Hojlund as their top target this summer but he’s not the only striker on United’s list of transfer targets. United are hoping they can secure the signing of Hojlund for £40 million but Atalanta’s asking price is almost double, £86m.

Frankfurt forward Kolo Muani and Benfica striker Goncalo Ramos have both been linked with a move to Manchester United this summer. PSG have reportedly joined in the race to sign Manchester United target Rasmus Hojlund according to reports.

Hojlund, 20, is widely seen as one of the most promising young players in Europe and scored 10 goals in 34 appearances for Atalanta last season.

