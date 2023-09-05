Chelsea football club will be hoping to put up an impressive Performance when they return to premier league action after the international window, there is no doubt that their performance can improve drastically in their next match but there are some changes they need to make to their team so that this can happen. Here are 3 replacements chelsea should make if they want to improve their performance.

1 – Marc Cucurella should replace Ben Chilwell: The former Leicester city defender has not been able to make an impact in the team this season despite having more experience than some current Chelsea players. He needs to be replaced with a player who has a better work rate.

Cucurella is a more vibrant fullback than Ben Chilwell who has been a little bit sluggish this season. Marc has been performing very when whenever he is used on the flanks. He is more suitable for the tactics of Mauricio Potchettino. He will help to provide more crosses for the striker if he is used ahead of Ben Chilwell.

2 – Lesley Ugochukwu should replace Moises Caicedo: The young French midfielder has been performing at optimum level anytime he is given the chance to play for the blues, he is very good in doing the defensive work and that gives him an edge over Moises Caicedo who has been poor so far this season.

Caicedo deserves to be dropped to the bench and that should be the case despite the fact that he was signed for a huge amount of money. He was at fault for the counter attack that led to Elanga’s goal against the blues last weekend. He is poor with ball possession, but Lesley is very good in that aspect.

3 – Mudryk Should replace Conor Gallagher: Mykhailo Mudryk is one player who is very versatile in midfield, he can perform very well in the central midfield position and he should be used to replace Conor Gallagher who has not been impressive this season.

The young midfielder was also partly at fault for the goal that ensured that the blues lost all three points last weekend. He might be good with ball possession but he is very poor in supporting the attack and he is also not good in defending. Mudryk should be the one to play in that position after the international break.

