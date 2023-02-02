3 Reasons Why Greenwood Might Not Play A Single Match For Manchester United This Season.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Recall that Manchester United’s ace and an England International, Mason Greenwood, has not played football for a while after he was arrested for a couple of alleged crimes like rape, force full control and coercion.

However, all charges against him have been dropped with the reason being that “A combination of the withdrawal of key witnesses and new material that came to light meant there was no longer a realistic prospect of conviction”.

Below Are The 3 Reasons Why He May Not Play A Single Match For Manchester United This Season.

1.

The depression that he must have gone through in the period that he has been allegedly accused might have psychologically tortured him and because of this, he may be asked to take the rest of the months off, get rehabilitated personally, and clear his mind of what was, what could have been and focus on what is and what will be.

2.

Secondly, the act of being in good shape and fit for competitive outings will also be called into question.

He may be asked to train personally and not with the first team until the Doctor confirms he is fit to rejoin the first team and that could take a while which could be until next season.

3.

Finally, Erik Ten Hag may decide to start with him on a fresh season and would not want to compromise the focus of the whole team by immediately integrating him into the fold, as this is a crucial stage of the season.

What are your thoughts on this?

