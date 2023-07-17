3 Quality Candidates Ten Hag Should Hand The Mantle Of Man United’s Captaincy

After the decision to strip Harry Maguire of the captain’s armband at Manchester United because of his bad performances and unavailability in games, manager Erik ten Hag face the task of selecting a new leader for the team. The captaincy represents more than just wearing a symbol on the arm; it signifies a player’s ability to inspire, lead by example, and unite the squad. Here are three strong contenders who could step up to take the mantle of being Manchester United’s new captain.

Bruno Fernandes

The Portuguese midfielder has consistently shown his passion and dedication on the field as the team’s second captain after Maguire last season. Since joining Manchester United, he has demonstrated leadership qualities, directing play and inspiring teammates. Bruno’s vocal presence and determination make him an ideal candidate for the captaincy.

Casemiro.

The experienced midfielder brings a wealth of knowledge and wisdom to the dressing room. The Brazilian international who joined the team last summer was able to shun critics and showed the premier league why he is the best defensive midfielder in the world. He has the necessary experience to guide and mentor younger players. His composed demeanor and ability to read the game make him a calming and reliable presence on the field.

Lisandro Martinez.

The Argentina centreback possesses the quality of leading Manchester United. His no-nonsense and aggressive style of play made him an outstanding performer last season. Despite being criticized because of his height, Lisandro took the premier league by surprise and instilled himself as one of the best centre backs in the league.

