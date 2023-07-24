3 Qualities that make Michael Olise the perfect signing for Chelsea

According to recent multiple media reports, Chelsea are close to agreeing a deal to sign Crystal Palace attacker, Michael Olise with the Blues seeing the English born French youngster as the perfect Attacking Midfielder signing.

Olise is obviously talented and there are certain qualities that make the Player the perfect signing and choice for Chelsea. Here they are;

1. Technical Ability

There are few Players in the EPL currently who posses the same level of technical ability that Olise does. Watching him play, his technical skills is clear for everyone to see. Chelsea definitely need a Player of his mold especially to add to the current exciting group of young Players.

2. Left Footed

Although, this does not really matter but it does play a role. Olise is naturally left Footed and Chelsea will specially need him for that especially for that attacking Midfield and right wing role to be able to combine with the other attackers who are mostly right footed.

3. EPL experienced

Despite still being young and having a lot to still learn, Olise has Premier League experience, an advantage for both him and Chelsea in terms of adaptation time.

What is your opinion?





DatonyeVibes (

)