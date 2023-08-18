3 Premier League players who could struggle at their new clubs this season

As the Premier League welcomes new signings ahead of the 2023–24 season, there are always players who face the challenge of adapting to the pace and demands of English football. Here are three players who could potentially struggle at their new clubs this season.

1. Rasmus Hojlund Hjlund, Manchester United

Manchester United’s acquisition of Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta was met with raised eyebrows, given the substantial price tag and the striker’s limited top-flight experience. While Atlanta may have secured a good deal, the same cannot be said for Manchester United if Hojlund fails to deliver.

Hojlund’s previous season saw him score only 10 goals in 34 appearances as Atlanta’s second-choice striker. Moving to a competitive league like the Premier League, where expectations are high, could put immense pressure on the young Danish forward. His success at Manchester United will heavily depend on how quickly he adapts to the physicality and pace of the league.

2. Nicolas Jackson, Chelsea

Chelsea’s signing of Nicolas Jackson from Villarreal has raised eyebrows, given the relative obscurity of the player. While he showcased promise by scoring goals towards the end of last season, there remain doubts about his ability to shine consistently at the highest level.

Jackson’s relative lack of experience in top-flight football and the Premier League’s competitive nature could be stumbling blocks for the young striker. Chelsea’s decision to invest in unproven talent like Jackson might be questioned if he struggles to adapt and make an impact on the pitch.

3. Kai Havertz, Arsenal

Kai Havertz’s move to Arsenal could be puzzling, considering the challenges he might face fitting into Mikel Arteta’s system. The presence of established midfield options like Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard, coupled with Havertz’s lack of prolific goal-scoring form, could hinder his impact on the team.

Arteta’s tactical plans might not accommodate Havertz in his preferred roles, leading to uncertainty about where the German international fits in. While Havertz possesses immense talent, his struggle to find a suitable position and consistently contribute might be a concern for Arsenal fans.

