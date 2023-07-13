3 Potential Players That Chelsea Should Consider Signing For Next Season Campaign

Chelsea, one of the best teams in Europe and in the Premier League, will want to be the best in the league next season. There are some potential players that Chelsea should consider for their next season’s campaign. Now that the transfer market has opened, Chelsea can use the opportunity to sign players for the team for next season.

Below are the three potential players that Chelsea should consider signing for next season’s campaign:

1. Signing Harry Maguire

Harry Maguire, the England international, would be a good potential player that Chelsea should consider signing for next season’s campaign. Harry Maguire is a very good defender and will really help Chelsea secure their defensive position.

2. Signing Lautaro Martinez

Lautaro Martinez, the Argentine international, would be a good player in the striking position at Chelsea. Chelsea should consider signing Lautaro Martinez. Martinez will create chances and score goals that will help Chelsea succeed.

3. Signing Leon Goretzka

Leon Goretzka, the 28-year-old, is the most effective midfielder due to his energetic pressing and his ability to link attack and defense, and he will be a great player in the midfield position. Chelsea should consider signing Leon Goretzka.

