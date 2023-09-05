3 Players With More World Cup Goals Than Lionel Messi

When it comes to soccer legends, few names shine brighter than Lionel Messi. His remarkable career is punctuated by countless records and achievements, yet there is one prestigious category where he doesn’t sit at the top: World Cup goals. Despite his undeniable talent and prolific scoring, Messi trails behind three iconic players in this particular statistic.

Miroslav Klose (Germany):

The German striker Miroslav Klose stands atop the list of World Cup goal-scorers, with an astounding 16 goals to his name. His journey through World Cup history began in 2002, and he continued to represent Germany in subsequent tournaments until his retirement after winning the 2014 World Cup. Klose’s predatory instincts, aerial prowess, and impeccable timing made him a consistent threat inside the box. He surpassed Ronaldo’s record of 15 goals in the 2014 tournament, etching his name into the annals of World Cup history.

Ronaldo (Brazil):

Ronaldo, the Brazilian phenomenon, is another player who outshines Messi in terms of World Cup goals. With 15 goals in total, Ronaldo achieved this feat over the course of three World Cups (1998, 2002, and 2006). His sheer speed, remarkable dribbling skills, and clinical finishing made him a formidable force in front of goal. Ronaldo’s memorable moments include his brace in the 2002 World Cup final against Germany, which secured Brazil’s fifth World Cup title.

Pelé (Brazil):

The legendary Pelé, often regarded as one of the greatest footballers of all time, amassed 12 World Cup goals during his illustrious career. Pelé’s World Cup journey spanned from 1958 to 1970, during which he won three World Cup titles with Brazil. His ability to score from any position on the field and his incredible consistency are what made him a goal-scoring phenomenon.

While Lionel Messi has left an indelible mark on the football world, these three players have achieved something equally remarkable on the grandest stage of them all: the FIFA World Cup. Miroslav Klose, Ronaldo, and Pelé’s goal-scoring exploits continue to be celebrated and serve as a testament to their enduring legacy in the world of soccer.

