3 players who were once refugees and had to flee civil war

Refugees are a home for different talents and should be seen as such. Who would have ever thought that greatness could come from a place that once looked helpless?

Many people in the world right now have been forced to flee civil unrest, and some of those people are now some of the best footballers to be playing football.

1. Eduardo Camavinga

The French and Real Madrid star was born in a refugee camp in Cabinda, Angola, in 2002. Camavinga moved to France from the Democratic Republic of the Congo with his parents when he was just 2 years old.

He caught the eye of European scouts during summer camp training and has gone on to be France’s youngest ever goal scorer.

2. Luka Modric

Luka Modri had to flee with his grandmother during the Croatian War of Independence. He had to train in car parks, and that was where he developed his football skills.

He is one of the best players of his generation and a Madrid legend after winning multiple UCL and other titles with the club.

He went on to be the first player to break the Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo’s dominance in the Ballon d’Or podium when he won the award in 2018, after an impressive World Cup campaign that saw Croatia lose to France in the final.

3. Alphonso Davies

The Canadian player, who has Liberian descent, had to flee with his parents from Liberia to Ghana during the Liberian civil war.

He was 5 years old when his parents set out from Ghana and moved to Canada. Alphonso Davies helped Canada qualify for the World Cup in Qatar.

He has gone on to register himself as one of the best left-backs in the world with his blazing speed.

He is also the first Canadian player to be an ambassador for the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR).

