3 Players Who Don’t Deserve To Start For Chelsea In Their Next Match Against West Ham

Chelsea couldn’t defeat their London rivals Fulham at Stamford Bridge. Although they had all the chances, they couldn’t get all three points. Chelsea’s next match in the Premier League comes against West Ham, and these are the players who don’t deserve to start.

1 Marc Cucurella: The Spanish defender has been the easiest player the Fulham player has dealt with. Most of the crosses are coming from his side. Cucurella failed to deliver crosses to Chelsea attackers and didn’t make a lot of impact. Potter quickly replaced him with Chilwell.

2 Gallagher: The midfielder failed to perform beyond expectations; he was easily disposed of and couldn’t even create chances for the attackers. Fulham Paulihna made the English player nowhere to be found in the second half, and the Chelsea fans were furious about his performance.

3 Kai Havertz: The midfielder turned striker should sit on the bench against West Ham, and Potter should start with a proper striker. When Chelsea’s David Fofana came in, the Fulham defenders were on the back foot and were scared to make any progress.

