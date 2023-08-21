3 Players Who Can Bring Stability & Composure to Man United’s Midfield If They’re Signed This Summer

It’s been an encouraging summer so far for Manchester United. The club has made two major signings, but Manchester United last two games have exposed the team’s vulnerabilities and showed areas that needs more strengthening, Mason Mount who was brought in from Chelsea to make the midfield more stronger and help with high press approach has looked out of form.

Which forces Erik Ten Hag to go into the market to get more quality options, without further ado Below are the players he should sign;

Marco Veratti

According to L’Equipe, United have stepped up their pursuit of PSG midfielder Marco Verrati. Verrati is believed to be on his way out of PSG with a move to Saudi Arabia on the cards. But it is claimed the 30-year-old, who made 38 appearances last season is wanted by United to solve their midfield issues, with Casemiro not looking himself in the past two games, Man United can enter negotiations to land the midfield maestro, he wouldn’t cost much and would greatly bring experience and the stability Erik Ten Hag craves.

Sofyan Amrabat

Combative Fiorentina star Sofyan Amrabat has repeatedly been linked with United in recent years and speculation is once again growing that a move to Old Trafford could be on the cards. The 26-year-old was excellent in his side’s run to the Europa Conference League final and particularly dazzled in Morocco’s remarkable run to the World Cup semi-finals last year.

Amrabat has even worked with Ten Hag before, at Dutch side Utrecht in 2007, which could make the signing even more attractive.

his addition will help the struggling Man United get back among the best.

Ryan Gravenberch

On the topic of good relations, Ryan Gravenberch is a talent who Ten Hag nurtured at Ajax but is now fading away from the limelight. Having joined Bayern Munich last summer, just as his boss and Dutch compatriot was heading to United, there were big things expected of the 21-year-old – certainly not a mere three Bundesliga starts.

Gravenberch failed to greatly impress both Julian Nagelsmann and Thomas Tuchel throughout the course of the 2022-23 campaign, and that’s prompted summering speculation of a move away. Dynamic and able to break the lines with his dribbling, the Netherlands international has even issued a warning to Bayern that they risk losing him if they can’t offer an ample amount of minutes.

