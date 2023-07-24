3 Players Pochettino Might Include In Chelsea’s Starting XI This Upcoming Season Due To Their Form.

Chelsea have played two pre-season matches, winning both games under the managerial reign of the Argentine manager Mauricio Pochettino, they beat Wrexham 5-0 and also beat Premier League side Brighton 4-3 last night.

Chelsea have scored 9 goals and conceded 3 goals in two games and their next game will be against another Premier League side Newcastle United, Fulham and against Bundesliga side Borrusia Dortmund.

Mauricio Pochettino has started building a squad that could challenge for titles next season, and their excellent performances in two preseason game could help maintain this form and start the Premier League games with victory against other teams.

Taking a critical look on their performances in their last two games , the Blues have done excellently well, but they are three players who have impressed the big boss and could start in their Premier League upcoming games.

1. Christopher Nkunku.

The Frenchman has already scored two goals in two games. He has been sensational this preseason tour. Nkunku might start every game for the Blues next season if he continues in this excellent form.

The former RB Leipzig man could be one of the player Mauricio Pochettino might build his Chelsea team around.

2. Nicolas Jackson.

Born in Gambia, but he plays for the Senegalese National team, he scored against Brighton in their preseason game last time out.

The former Villarreal man has been very impressive this preseason tour and has already captured the attention of the Chelsea boss.

The Senegalese scored against Brighton and gave two assist that earn him man of the match award.

3. Mykhailo Mudryk.

The Ukrainian scored his first goal on a Chelsea shirt against Brighton , the Argentine manager singled out this three lads for praise , and they could start in their Premier League games for the Blues come August ,2023.

