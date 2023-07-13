3 Players Manchester United Should Use In Order To Improve The Team’s Performance

Manchester United, one of the best teams in Europe and the Premier League, will want to improve the team’s performance. Manchester United should use some players in order to improve the team’s performance for next season.

Below are the three players Manchester United should use in order to improve the team’s performance:

1. Mason Greenwood

Mason Greenwood, the England international and Manchester United player, would be a great option in the striking position, and he will help Manchester United create a lot of chances.

2. Mason Mount

Mason Mount, the England international and Manchester United player, would be a great option in the midfield position, and he will improve Manchester United’s performance.

3. Luke Shaw

Luke Shaw, the England international and Manchester United player, will be a great option in the defensive position, and he will provide assists and help dribble past players.

