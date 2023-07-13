3 Players Manchester United Should Stop Using In Order To Improve The Team’s Performance

Manchester United, one of the best teams in Europe and in the Premier League, will want to improve the team’s performance. Manchester United will want to perform well this season, and in order to do that, they need to stop using some players in order to improve the team’s performance.

Below are the three players Manchester United should stop using in order to improve the team’s performance:

1. Harry Maguire

Maguire, the England international and Manchester United player, makes a lot of mistakes that will lead Manchester United to concede a lot of own goals and commit defensive errors that cause Manchester United a lot of problems.

2. Bruno Fernandes

Bruno Fernandes, the Portuguese international and Manchester United player, makes some mistakes that are not good at all, and it will make Manchester United face a lot of challenges in the midfield.

3. Diogo Dalot

Diogo Dalot, the Portuguese International and Manchester United player, sometimes makes defensive errors that will cause United to concede goals, and he has lost form and no longer contributes to the game.

