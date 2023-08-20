Manchester United football club performed poorly in their last match, they will be hoping to put up a better performance in their next match. But what should the club do in order to improve their performance in their upcoming matches? Here are 3 players Manchester United should start in order to perform better in upcoming matches.

1 – Jadon Sancho: The English playmaker is one player who can help the team to create more chances, he might not be a prolific goal scorer for Manchester United football club but he is a very creative player whose passes in the attacking area is always very threatening to the opponent.

Photo Credit: Manchester Evening .

He was very active with an impressive work rate when he was given the chance to play in the second half of the match against Tottenham Hotspurs football club. The attack of Manchester United has been lacking creativity and it needs a player like Jadon Sancho who can create chances and can also score goals.

2 – Anthony Martial: The red devils have scored only one goal in their last two matches and that is not an impressive record. The likes of Marcus Rashford and Antony have not been scoring the goals and the coach needs to bring someone like Anthony Martial into the starting lineup of the team.

The french forward can help to score goals for the team, he has been a very good in converting his chances in recent times. Marcus Rashford seem to be out of form at the moment and in the absence of injured Hojlund, the France playmaker should be used as the striker for the team.

Photo Credit: The Manchester United faithful.

3 – Facundo Pellistri: The young playmaker was very impressive when he was introduced into the game against Tottenham Hotspurs football club, he deserves to be in the starting lineup for Manchester United football club when they play their upcoming matches.

He is a player who can help the team to score more goals. He might not have too much experience but he seem to be in a better form than many attackers in Manchester United football club. The young lad is also very good in creating chances, he can help to improve the attack of Manchester United football club in upcoming matches.

Photo Credit: Getty Images.

Sportsailor (

)