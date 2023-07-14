3 Players Man United Should Sell To Fund Harry Kane’s Signing This Summer

With Manchester United eyeing another marquee signing this summer after luring Mason Mount to the team, the Red Devils are also keen on a forward, which is their main priority. The team has a few names on their list, but Tottenham Hotspur’s centre forward Harry Kane is the number one candidate for the club. Tottenham CEO Levy is holding out not to sell Kane to a premier league rival, but now is the time for Harry to hand in a transfer request or patiently run down his contract and leave for free next summer.

Should Harry Kane decide to hand in a transfer request, here are players the Red Devils should sell to finance the Englishman’s arrival at the Theater of Dreams.

Anthony Martial.

Despite his potential, Anthony Martial has struggled to consistently deliver at Manchester United. With the emergence of other attacking options, including Mason Greenwood, Martial’s sale could free up significant funds. Additionally, his departure would provide an opportunity to reshape the squad and bring in a proven goal-scorer like Harry Kane.

Fred.

The Brazilian international has had his fair share of ups and downs at Manchester United, and a move away from the club could benefit both parties. Despite improving under Erik Ten Hag last season, which has attracted interest from other clubs. Selling Fred would not only generate funds but also open up space for new signings and provide him with a fresh start elsewhere. Fulham are keen on his signature, so United should do the needful.

Anthony Elanga.

It was reported that Everton are keen on landing the Swedish international. Since graduating from the Manchester United academy into the first team, Elanga has failed to shine like Gernancho did. Ten Hag is keen on offloading him and Everton is willing to pay up to £15-20M for his signature.

