3 players Man United should not use in their next match, if they want improvement in performance.

Manchester United faced a tough test in their pre-season campaign as they suffered a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Real Madrid at NRG Stadium, Houston.

Jude Bellingham quickly made his mark by scoring the opening goal, leaving United’s debutant goalkeeper, Andre Onana, chipped in the early minutes.

The match served as a reality check for United, showing the work that still needs to be done before the Englsih top flight season kicks off. The early defensive lapse allowed Madrid to take the lead, exposing areas of vulnerability in United’s defense. While Onana performed well after the early setback, Madrid’s defensive strength were evident despite losing Ballon d’Or winner Karim Benzema.

United’s struggle in attack was also evident, as they failed to break down Madrid’s defense. Their attacking inefficiency was highlighted once again, having been outscored by every other Premier League team in the top six last season.

As the game progressed, substitute Joselu secured the victory for Madrid with a stunning overhead kick, leaving United’s defense looking helpless, below are the players that needs to be benched for a better performance in the next match.

Raphael Varane, who faced his former club, struggled in the first half, allowing Madrid players to bypass him with ease. He was caught out during the build-up to the first goal, failing to stay in line with the rest of the defense and allowing Bellingham to exploit the gap.

Aaron Wan Bissaka, despite being given a fresh chance by manager Erik ten Hag, had a tough time against Vinicius Jr. Madrid consistently found success on his side of the pitch, and he was often caught out of position, leaving space open out wide.

Marcus Rashford, who has expressed his preference for playing on the left, was deployed as a striker by Ten Hag. While he had a few chances on goal, the majority of the attacking play was focused on Alejandro Garnacho on the left wing. This decision left Rashford feeling limited in his attacking opportunities.

Charlesayor (

)